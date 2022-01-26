Tech Report: U.S. dangerously close to running out of processor chips

Microsoft grew about 20 percent in the final three months of last year.

A new report says the US is dangerously close to running out of chips. Companies now have about a 5 day supply, as opposed to the normal 40 day supply in 2019.

Twitter suspends bot account that responded to posts about Wordle, an online word deduction game. Twitter suspended the account due to allegedly violating the platform’s rules about sending high volume, unsolicited replies to other users.