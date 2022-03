Tech Report: U.S. bank execs worried of possible cyberattacks, Cashier-less tech makes its debut

Bitcoins were donated Thursday in support of the Ukrainian Military.

U.S. bank executives are uneasy about possibly becoming Russia’s prey for cyberattacks.

The first Whole Foods with Amazon’s cashier-less tech opens, allowing customers to skip the register.

Non-game subscription-based apps have saw a 41% increase in 2021.