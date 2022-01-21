Tech Report: Majority of Americans likely to purchase crypto this year

A senate bill is headed for senate vote that would prevent tech companies from favoring their own services.

Peloton’s warehouse and delivery centers have had their hours cut to 20 per week due to lower demand for exercise equipment.

According to a survey from Voyager Digital, 61% of Americans say they are likely to purchase crypto this year. This maintains the popular outlook on crypto and how it will become more mainstream throughout the year.