Tech Report: Amazon’s rivalry and tech jobs

Walmart plus is starting to become a serious rival to Amazon and the tech job recession appears to be over. Jane king is at the NASDAQ market site with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Tech companies laid off more than 300,000 employees in the first half of 2023. Tech analysts from Bernstein research have been posting monthly updates on layoffs across the industry for about a year.

The adoption of AI in video surveillance is expanding, due to the increase in higher resolution cameras and cloud-based video surveillance. Eagle eye networks says it saw a 250 percent increase in high res cameras using AI.

New York city banned access to TikTok on government-owned phones. The decision follows a review by the NYC cyber command, which deemed the app a threat to the city’s technical networks.

Amazon may have its first real competitor. The world’s largest retailer began ratcheting up marketing for its Walmart+ membership late last year, leading to big gains in subscribers, according to Bloomberg.