Tech Byte: Apple’s new products

We’re getting a look at Apple’s newest products, which are coming out soon.

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you won’t have to wait much longer for an upgrade. Apple is showing off its latest fall products, and the iPhone 13 is one of them. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro feature improved battery life, OLED display, and yes, an even better camera. Both phones have cameras that can even record video in cinematic mode. Talk about movie theater quality! Apple says the 13 Pro also has the world’s fastest smartphone chip. The iPhone 13 will cost you about $800, and the 13 Pro Max will cost about $1,100.

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple touts that it has a bigger screen, making it much easier to read. It’s thinner too, and it’s still very durable. Another first for the Apple Watch – a new QWERTY keyboard that lets you tap or slide from letter to letter. It makes it easier to send a text from your watch, instead of having to use your phone. Not to mention – the watch also comes in five new colors.

And we can’t forget the iPad! Both the iPad and mini are getting upgrades too. They have improved cameras with new ultra wide front cameras with Center Stage. That means if you move around during a video call, the camera pans to keep you centered in the frame. It will adjust if more people join or leave the call. Both devices also have more storage space, which is a plus. They start at 64GB.

You can preorder all of the new iPhones and iPads now. They’ll be available September 24. The new Apple Watch will come out later this fall.