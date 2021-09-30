TECH BYTE: Apple Updates

Apple users can now take advantage of a lot of new features on its latest software update. We first learned about iOS 15 at Apple’s worldwide developers conference back in June. Now the wait to start using it is over.

If you like using FaceTime, you can expect to see a lot of updates there. Apple says audio and video enhancements to the feature include spatial audio and Portrait mode. That means your FaceTime calls are going to look and sound even better! It can help block out background noise, and blur out the background, so you can be the center of attention. Another thing new to FaceTime? Grid view! Six people can be on display at a time in a group call. Everyone’s tile is the same size, but the speaker is highlighted. You’ll even be able to invite friends into a FaceTime call who are on an Android or Windows device- Just use a link so they can join from their browser.

Another new tool on the iOS 15 update is the Focus feature. It makes it easier to filter notifications based on what you’re doing. Apple says it uses on-device intelligence during set up, so you can get suggested apps, and people you want notifications from during certain times of day, or in a specific location.

Updates to the Health app now let you access your COVID-19 vaccine status and lab results on your phone. So no worries if you left your vaccination record card at home! You can also pin your lab results to access them quickly, and see how they’ve changed over time.

The Maps app is even more detailed than before on iOS 15. It’ll display buildings, landmarks, crosswalks – you name it. 3D views will let you navigate complex interchanges in several major cities like New York and San Francisco, and more cities continue to be added. New driving features on Maps can also highlight details like traffic and incidents – making your car trip a little less stressful.

If you plan to update your phone, make sure you have WiFi and, of course, enough storage space.