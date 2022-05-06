Teacher’s aide cuts special needs child’s hair

(CNN/WGCL) A family in Loganville, Georgia is outraged after they say a teacher’s aid cut their special needs son’s hair without permission and for no apparent reason.

The parents themselves have never cut the five-year-old boy’s hair – which they see as a sign of pride.

Carla Royston says she and her husband feel violated following an incident involving their son and a paraprofessional at his school.

On Tuesday, Royston got a call from the principal at Rosebud Elementary School telling her that a teachers aide had cut her 5-year-old son’s hair.

Jax, who has special needs, went to school with two long braids.

Royston says several inches had been cut. Snipped pieces were apparently placed into a bag when she picked him up.

She says her sons teacher explained the class had split into groups. The teacher’s aide was working with Jax and another student.

Moments later, the aide got up, said goodbye to the teacher and left with no explanation.

One of the students told the teacher that the assistant teacher cut Jax’s hair. When she looked by his seat, there was hair on the floor.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday the school’s principal expressed concerns, assuring parents the aide would not be allowed on campus until an HR and police investigation are completed.

Royston says the aide was always friendly to her family in the past. Now, she wonders if that was all a front.

“For something like this to happen, it raises questions in our mind did anything else happen that we don’t know about because he cant express it?”, said Royston.

The parents have pulled their son out of the school and plan to take legal action against the teacher’s aide.