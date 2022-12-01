Taste of Perry returns this week

The event will take place Thursday at the Muse Theatre at 906 Ball St in downtown Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Taste of Perry returns Thursday for its 10th year.

The event will take place at the Muse Theatre at 906 Ball St in downtown Perry. The event is a chance for Perry Chamber of Commerce members to try Perry restaurants as well as listen to a live band and to have a chance to talk with other chamber members. President and CEO of the Perry Chamber of commerce Maggie Schuyler says the event is already ramping up to be big.

“We’ve got over 300 tickets sold for the event,” Schuyler said. “We do have a couple more tickets available, so Perry Chamber members can purchase tickets online. We’re maxing out at 400 tickets total, but it’s supposed to be beautiful weather. No rain forecasted, thank goodness, so we’re going to have the inside and outside completely open.”

The event will take place Thursday, December 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.