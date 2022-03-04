UPDATE: Teen arrested for Fort Valley armed robbery

UPDATE: The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety has posted an update concerning the suspect involved in the armed robbery. 17 Year-old Terrance Jamall Richard of Fort Valley has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and criminal trespass. Richard is being held at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety is asking for the help of the public in identifying a suspect in connection to an armed robbery.

According to a social media post from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, the suspect pictured here is connected to an armed robbery that happened at The Novel Shop at 401 Chamlee Drive.

If you recognize the suspect pictured, the Department of Public Safety is asking that you contact Detective Tellas Daniels at 478-825-3383, or email tdaniels@fortvalleyusa.com.