Suspect wanted for burglarizing Spring St Exxon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding the suspect caught on camera burglarizing the Exxon on Spring Street on Thursday.

According to a social media post from BCSO, around 4:45 in the morning on Thursday, the Exxon at 36 Spring Street was burglarized. The store’s video surveillance footage shows the suspect forcing entry through a window, then once inside, loading a red, black and grey gym back with several tobacco products before leaving through the same window he entered through. Once outside, the suspect ran towards Riverside Drive.

BCSO describes the suspect as a man wearing a royal blue beaning, an earring in his left ear, a matching denim jacket and jeans, brown belt, blue boxers , and black Nike sneakers with a white Nike swish logo. The suspect can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.