Suspect wanted for ATM burglary attempt at Macon bank

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the person who tried to break into a Macon ATM.

The incident happened Wednesday June 30th around 1:00am.

That’s when deputes say someone tried to force open an ATM at the American Pride Bank on Log Cabin Drive.

If you can help identify this individual contact Investigator Daniel Putnam at 478-952-1678 or dputnam@maconbibb.us.

Or contact Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.