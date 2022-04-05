Suspect steals hundreds of dollars worth of products from Bibb vape shop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking that the public keep an eye out for a suspect who’s wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of products from The Vape Circle, off of Forsyth Road.

According to the release from the BCSO, the burglary took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 2nd. The suspect took about $700 worth of vape products from the store. Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.