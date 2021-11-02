Suspect arrested in connection with several Macon burglaries

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of stealing from seven different businesses since June.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received says it received a call around 3:45 Tuesday morning that someone broke the front glass of the Family Food Store on Montpelier Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and attempted to steal items when deputies arrived. After a brief foot chase, 50-year-old Donald Hammonds was caught near Brentwood Avenue and Churchill Street.

Hammonds is charged in connection with this burglary and several other Commercial Burglaries and Theft Investigations that occurred in the Napier Avenue and Pio Nono Avenue areas.

Here is a list of the other charges and locations:

June 16, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the CVS, located at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue

October 3, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Family Dollar, located at 800 Pio Nono Avenue

October 23, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Dollar General Store, located at 3407 Napier Avenue

October 25, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Dollar General Store, located at 3407 at Napier Avenue

October 26, 2021, Theft by Shoplifting– (Felony) (Convicted of three or more previous shopliftings) at the Neighborhood Grocery, located at 3102 Napier Avenue

November 1, 2021, Theft by Shoplifting– (Felony) (Convicted of three or more previous shopliftings) and Criminal Damage to Property-( Felony) at the Exxon, located at 3484 Napier Avenue

November 2, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) at the Family Foods, located at 2793 Montpelier Avenue

Additional charges are pending. Hammonds is currently being held without bond, in the Bibb County Jail.