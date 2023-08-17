Survey: Crime, affordable housing and mental health impact Middle Georgians the most

According to Foundation President Kathryn Dennis, 39% of those who participated in this year's On the Table discussions responded to the survey.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More people in Middle Georgia are speaking up on issues that matter through the Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s 2023 On the Table Survey. Thursday, the Foundation announced the survey results and awarded $24,500 in mini-grants to 25 community organizations.

This year, the biggest issues affecting the community were crime, affordable housing and mental health according to the survey. Respondents said access to mental health services, workforce training and affordable healthcare can help solve those issues.

The United Way of Central Georgia received one thousand dollars for its Basics Central Georgia program to teach parents strategies for promoting healthy brain development for their child.

“The grant helps our organization, but more importantly it helps our community because it’s going to help us employ parents and families with those strategies that they can interact with their children,” said Lauralen Avery, Early Learning Resource Manager for the United Way of Central Georgia.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia serves 21 counties in the region. Data from the survey was collected from Bibb, Houston and Baldwin counties.

