Superintendent: Bibb students returning to classroom on Monday, September 20

Students have learned virtually since September 7 following a spike in COVID cases.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District students will return to the classroom on Monday, September 20, following a break from in-person learning that started Monday, September 7 and will end Friday, September 17.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones wrote in an email Tuesday that the decision to return to in-person learning was made due to declining new cases following a spike that forced the district to move to virtual learning earlier this month.

“Thank you for supporting us the past few days as we implemented districtwide virtual learning for all students,” Jones wrote Tuesday. “We know this has been difficult for many of our students and parents, but we believe this was necessary for BCSD to be true to our strategic objective Maintain a Safe Learning Environment for all students and staff in our facilities.”

Jones said the district determined at the end of August that the entire district should go virtual because “the number of cases per 100,000 was more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 and rising.”

“Today, the number of cases per 100,000 remains high, but the latest data this week appears to show the community, like the state of Georgia and the nation, has plateaued and is declining,” he wrote. “Additionally, we are implementing multiple strategies throughout our district that we believe increase the level of safety in our schools that others have not fully implemented. Examples include mandating masks, improved air quality, and almost 75% of staff vaccinated. We are close to adding an additional tool – weekly COVID-19 testing. Testing should be available and in place by mid-October.

Based on the above, as well as conversations with our healthcare advisory team, the Bibb County School District will return to in-person learning as planned on Monday, September 20, 2021.”

