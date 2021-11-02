Sunshine sticks around with warm temps



We are starting off November on a warm note with highs around normal for this time of year and sunshine with just a few high clouds.

Tomorrow will bring a repeat of today with highs in the mid 70s and plentiful sunshine.

Wednesday will be our last warm day, before some cool air moves in to keep highs in the low 60s.



By the end of the week a system will approach, bringing our next chance of showers.

At the same time a wedge front will be setting up to keep our high temps in the low 60s and upper 50s.

We will be seeing potentially the coldest air of the season move in after the rain, dropping our lows to the 30s.



The good news is that any rain will be moving out for the weekend.

Cool nights and days will be sticking around through at least the start of next week.