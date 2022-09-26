Sunshine sticks around to begin the final week of September

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The sunny conditions will continue today in Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a slightly muggy morning around Middle Georgia, however the skies were clear to begin our Monday. We will continue to see clear skies into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front passing through will bring in some pleasant breezes from the northwest. Sustained speeds will fall in the 6-13 mph range while gusts reach upwards of 20 mph. No rain is expected today, however a few clouds are likely during the afternoon.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies around the region with some high level clouds hanging around our southeastern counties. The wind will slow, however it will still come from the north-northwest at about 5-10 mph. Gusts could still reach upwards of 15 mph heading into tomorrow morning when temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 50s. A light sweater out the door would be a good idea.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Once again we will see mostly sunny conditions around Middle Georgia, however in the wake of the cold front we will see highs that only reach into the lower 80s. Winds will blow from the north at 6-11 mph, however gusts could again reach speeds of around 20 mph. Despite the northward winds, we will begin to see some cloud cover increase from the south during the later part of the day.

Tomorrow night cloud cover will begin to thicken around Middle Georgia as cloud cover from the outer edges of Hurricane Ian enters the region. We will see relatively cloudy conditions for the rest of the week beginning tomorrow night, however the humidity will take another day to start to climb more. Lows will be in the mid 50s around Middle Georgia.

Hurricane Ian

The back half of our week, particularly the weekend, is heavily dependent on what Hurricane Ian does once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. There are two distinct trends on what the storm will do once it is west of the Florida Peninsula, and it depends on what our current cold front does.

If the cold front stalls out over southeast Georgia/northern Florida like we have seen many times this summer (with a low pressure over the northeastern US also moving out slowly), then Ian will turn east into the Florida Peninsula before resuming a more northward track as it crosses Florida back towards the Atlantic. This trend would result in some rain for Middle Georgia, and potentially a severe weather threat should we fall into the rain bands of the storm.

If the cold front does not stall out, however, Ian will continue north towards the Florida Panhandle. Landfall in that regards looks to be somewhere between Panama City and Cedar Key along the Florida coastline sometime Friday. It would then continue north into Georgia, bringing LOTS of rain Friday and Saturday. Rain could begin as early as Thursday evening if Ian takes the northward track depending on how fast it moves. Forecast rain totals for now around Middle Georgia range from 2-4″, however locally higher amounts will be possible depending on how heavy the rainfall is.

Rain activity from the storm should clear out of the area by Sunday morning, but if not definitely before the weekend is over.

