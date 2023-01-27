Sunshine sticks around Friday; new pattern moves in this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians should enjoy the sunshine Friday before a wet pattern takes over the state this weekend.

Today

Middle Georgia will see plenty of sun to finish the final full week of January. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s around the region. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 15 mph, a good bit calmer than Thursday afternoon. During the afternoon some cirrus clouds are likely to pass through the region. Some may stick around into the overnight hours.

Middle Georgia should be clear tonight aside from any leftover cirrus clouds from the afternoon and evening. Winds will shift to the west southwest, becoming relatively calm ahead of Saturday morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across Middle Georgia tonight with many spots potentially below 30 degrees.

Tomorrow

Following a chilly and muggy start Middle Georgia will see sunny skies return and stick around into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will largely peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s as winds blow from the southeast at about 5 mph. Cirrus clouds will begin to move into the region heading into the afternoon with thicker, mid and low-level clouds moving in during the evening and overnight hours.

Overnight winds will blow from the southeast, however they will be relatively calm (<5 mph), allowing for some fog to form around at least parts of the region leading into Sunday morning. Low temperatures and dew points overnight Saturday are forecast to be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday will be an overcast day for Middle Georgia. Highs are only expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s with showers likely to move into the region from the southwest during the lunchtime hours. Rain during the day is anticipated to be light, and the wind should overall be pretty calm as well (east-southeast 1-7 mph).

Heading into the overnight hours rain will become more widespread and heavier, especially after midnight. Widespread rain is expected to persist into Monday morning, so Middle Georgians should have their rain gear ready to go and prepare for longer commutes to work and school.

It overall looks to be a pretty messy week next week with another large bout of rain expected Wednesday through Friday. A stagnant, longwave troughing pattern is expected to build into the Jet Stream, resulting in excess Gulf moisture flowing into the southeastern part of the US. If the current forecast holds many parts of the state could be looking at a flooding potential.

