Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will give way to sunny conditions following rain Tuesday morning.

It was a wet morning around Middle Georgia as some strong storms moved through during the sunrise hours. There were luckily no severe storms for the region. Conditions will now clear as we head into the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s early for most of the region (around lunchtime) before beginning to cool the rest of the day. The sun, however, may not be back for some parts of Middle Georgia until after 3-4 pm. Winds will gradually pick up as we go through the day with sustained speeds from the northwest ranging from 5-15 mph and gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.

Tonight that wind will only pickup more, however it will reach a peak at midnight. The sustained speeds wont change much, however gusts could reach speeds of up to 30 mph from the north-northwest. It will be a clear night around the region, meaning heat leftover from the past couple of days will radiate back into the sky. This will allow conditions to get rather cold leading into Thursday morning. Low temperatures for much of Middle Georgia will hover around the freezing point with wind chills dropping below the 30 degree mark in a few spots.

