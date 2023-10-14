Sunshine returns this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will finally get some sun after a dreary end to the week.

Overnight

Cloud cover and a few showers will linger until tomorrow morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s and upper 50s with ambient winds from the north-northwest around 5 mph.

The Weekend

Saturday will be the warmer and sunnier of the two days as cloud cover from the end of the week clears out as the sun rises. Winds will be pronounced out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some scattered cloud cover is likely to pass through in the afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the region. Expect the winds to shift to the northwest following that. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 50s under clear skies.

Sunday will start off sunny, however a number of thick cumulus clouds are expected to build in the middle of the day, leading to a relatively cloudy evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s with winds from the north-northwest at 10-17 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph. An isolated shower or two will also be possible in the afternoon, evening, or even overnight. Cloud cover will linger until the early parts of Saturday morning, however low temperatures will still drop into the mid to upper 40s.

More sun will return as temperatures only climb into the mid 60s to begin the next work week.

