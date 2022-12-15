Sunshine finally returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies and cooler conditions will take over Middle Georgia following a cold front early Thursday.

Today

It was a wet start around Middle Georgia as heavy rain moved through this morning. Luckily the system had lost a lot of steam before it rolled in, and so nowhere in Middle Georgia had to deal with any severe weather. The clouds are clearing leading up to the lunchtime hours, and after that we will see sun the rest of the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s across the region, however those are not the high temperatures overall for today. High temperatures were seen early this morning across the board thanks to the overnight warm front.

Overall temperatures will actually be stagnant in the afternoon: the return of sunny skies will work to warm things up, however winds from the northwest and west-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph will work to cool things down. Neither one will win so long as the sun is up, but once the sun sets, temperatures will begin to drop quickly.

Overnight conditions will remain clear, allowing all heat from the afternoon to radiate back into the upper levels of the atmosphere. The winds will back off a bit, however gusts will still range from 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for most of the region, but wind chills out the door tomorrow will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow

Friday will again be sunny across Middle Georgia. We will see very little cloud cover during the afternoon; only a couple of cirrus clouds are anticipated to pass over the region. Winds will continue to be rather breezy from the west with sustained speeds at 10-15 mph and gusts in the 20-25 mph range. Highs around the region will top off in the mid to upper 50s. One or two spots may reach 60 degrees.

Some cloud cover will begin to move in tomorrow night, however it will not be a blanket and thus conditions will still be rather cold. Winds will blow from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts in the 10-15 mph range. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s across the board.

The Weekend

Saturday will be a cloudy day as cold air wrapping around a low pressure to the north (the lingering low pressure from Thursday morning’s rain) continues to push further south. Winds from the west-southwest will be adding a bit of moisture to the atmosphere, and as a result we will see mostly cloudy and cool conditions for our Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s around the region. We could see one or two stray showers in our southeastern counties, but most of Middle Georgia will stay dry. The clouds will clear out overnight as winds shift to the northwest, and lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be an even cooler day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, however there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Northwesterly winds will keep a bit of a winter chill in the air throughout the afternoon. Overnight conditions will be bitterly cold as lows plummet into the mid to upper 20s. Middle Georgians would be wise to drip their faucets to avoid any potential plumbing issues.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).