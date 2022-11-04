Sunshine and warm weather are back Friday





It was another warm, nice day in Middle Georgia with partly cloudy skies starting to clear this evening.

Patchy fog will develop in some spots across the area, but we should quickly clear Friday morning.

Highs will once again warm into the 70s and 80s Friday afternoon under clear skies.



Saturday will bring the return of clouds and scattered showers.

Not everyone will see rainfall Saturday, but our rain chances will increase overnight Saturday.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but severe weather is not expected.



By Sunday, the front approaching from the west will start to break down and lift north.

This will take most of our rain chances with it, but a few showers will stick around, mainly Sunday morning.

Highs over the weekend will continue to warm into the 80s with lows in the 60s.



Next week should start out mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and warm conditions continuing.

By the middle of the week an area of low pressure over the Atlantic will start to push closer.

This will bring our next chance for some significant rainfall.

If this system becomes more tropically influenced, it could mean even more rain and gusty winds.

This is still pretty far out, but we are going to keep an eye on it.

