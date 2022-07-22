Sunshine and more heat return over the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will climb and rain chances will drop as more sun returns this weekend.

Today

It’s another cloudy one for Middle Georgia as we get ready to roll into the weekend. Highs this afternoon are in the mid to upper 80s, however due to the excessive moisture in the air (dewpoints are in the low to mid 70s) heat indices will still climb into the upper 90s. We shouldn’t see any triple digit heat indices this afternoon. Ambient winds will continue to blow from the southwest.

Our storm chances this afternoon are overall pretty low as only a few scattered storms are anticipated through the afternoon and evening. An exception to this would be if the line of storms that fizzled out when it hit Middle Georgia yesterday around lunchtime reformed and finished what it had started. If that happens, we could see many locations receive between 1-2 inches of rain around the region. This, however, is extremely unlikely, and thus our rain chance for this afternoon is about 30% (the second image is very likely overdoing our rain chances).

Tonight we will see cloud cover break up heading towards our Saturday morning. Ambient winds will continue blow from the southwest, continually feeding that warm and sticky gulf moisture into an already nearly saturated Middle Georgia atmosphere. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s (they will be in the low to mid 70s until further notice. Until dry air comes in, we will not see low temperatures drop below the dewpoints which have camped in the lower 70s for the past several weeks. This will very likely coincide with the end of summer, so don’t expect relief from the nonstop humidity anytime soon. Patchy fog is possible every morning as well for the same reason).

The Weekend

Saturday will see a good amount of sun early before scattered cloud fields and some leftover cirrus clouds blanket a decent portion of the sky in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most of the region with one or two spots still hanging below that 80° mark. A few isolated storms will pop up in the afternoon, but most of the region will stay dry. Skies overnight will be mostly clear as temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will see less cloud cover and more heat than Saturday as highs begin to push into the mid 90s in the warmest spots of Middle Georgia. There will again be a couple of opportunities for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Ambient winds will continue to feed that warm and sticky moist air from the gulf as the south-southwesterly flow persist through the day and into the night. Clouds that fill in during the afternoon will clear heading into the overnight hours, giving Middle Georgia a clear but muggy night.

