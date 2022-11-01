Sunny weather returns this week
High pressure and lower humidity return for the work week in Middle Georgia. Highs stay above normal into the weekend.
Skies started clearing this evening just in time for trick or treating in Middle Georgia.
Overnight, we will see skies completely clearing and cooling into the 50s.
Tuesday will be a nice day in the area with highs in the mid and upper 70s, as well as lower humidity.
Wednesday brings a few more clouds to the area, but that shouldn’t hinder our warm up to near 80°.
The forecast stays quiet through the end of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s.
We could see a few isolated showers on Saturday, but at this point, most models suggest that we dry our by Sunday.