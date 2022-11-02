Sunny skies return for Wednesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Clouds from overnight are giving way to sunny skies around Middle Georgia this afternoon.

Today

It was a relatively cloudy morning to begin our Wednesday around Middle Georgia, however they cleared out for much of the region quickly. We will see plenty of sun the remainder of the day as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be very little wind from the east-northeast as it blows in at about 5 mph.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, however a couple of clouds could develop ahead of the sunrise tomorrow. Ambient winds will blow from the northeast at 5 mph as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 50s. A couple of spots may drop into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies will stick around for our Thursday, however the wind will pick up a bit. Sustained winds will blow from the northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. Cloud cover will be at a minimum, however our skies will not be cloud free. Highs will again be in the upper 70s for most of the region.

Skies should stay clear for Thursday night as well. Ambient winds will blow from the east-northeast at about 5 mph as temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 50s. A couple spots could drop into the upper 40s as well.

Friday and the Weekend

The weather on Friday looks pleasant as mostly sunny conditions continue to stick around. Ambient winds will blow from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Those will begin to shift towards the south overnight as cloud cover fills in from the west. Low temperatures will jump into the lower 60s around Middle Georgia as a result of the warm front.

Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly cloudy but warm as highs reach into the lower 80s around the region. Scattered showers will be possible both days, likely arriving Saturday evening and hanging around much of Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but at this time severe weather is not anticipated. Lows both nights will be in the low to mid 60s.

