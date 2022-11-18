Sunny skies are back in full for Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover associated with Tuesday’s wet weather has finally completely cleared from Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a bitterly cold morning around Middle Georgia with all but Forsyth beginning the day below freezing. Many spots started below 30 degrees with wind chills dipping under 25 degrees. The sun will be with us throughout the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s. A couple of spots may reach 60 degrees. Ambient winds will blow from the north-northwest at around 5 mph throughout the day.

Tonight we will see some upper level clouds pass through, however it will not be anywhere close to blanket conditions. It will again be a cold night as temperatures bottom out around the freezing point ahead of Saturday morning. Ambient winds overnight will blow from the north-northwest at about 5 mph.

Saturday

We will begin our Saturday with plenty of sun, however clouds will fill in during the afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the upper 50s with a few spots reaching into the lower 60s. Ambient winds will blow from the west-northwest at about 5 mph.

Cloud cover will reach near blanket conditions overnight. The southeastern counties of the region could see an isolated shower or two, but other than that no rain is anticipated. It will be a slightly warmer night as a result of the added cloud cover with temperatures only dropping into the upper 30s. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday and Beyond

Our Sunday will begin with a handful of clouds, however most of them will clear out ahead of the lunchtime hours. Highs will be primarily be in the mid 50s with ambient winds blowing from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. The overnight conditions will be mostly clear with lows dropping back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will blow from the north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Expect warmer conditions next week leading up to Thanksgiving, however they will come with plenty of cloud cover and some scattered rain chances.

