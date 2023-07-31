Sunny end to July

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final day of July will bring plenty of sunshine to Middle Georgia.

Following the weak cold front that pushed through the region Sunday afternoon and evening more pleasant conditions will set in for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than their peaks on Sunday with heat indexes reaching into the upper 90s and low triple digits. Mid-level cloud fields are likely this afternoon along with some upper level clouds over some of the southern counties. Winds will be rather gentle out of the north-northeast at around 5 mph. The UV index for today is 10.6 in Macon, which means that Middle Georgians wanting to enjoy the last day before school returns (in Bibb County) outdoors should apply sunscreen every hour-hour and a half.

Storm chances are quite low today with the best odds being in the southeastern counties late this afternoon/evening. An isolated storm or two will also be possible during the early overnight hours. No severe weather is expected with any storms that do form later today.

Aside from storms early tonight skies will be mostly clear with temperatures largely dropping into the lower 70s. One or two spots may crack into the upper 60s. Winds will be variable at about 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions are likely until Wednesday when some added cloud cover will begin to take over. Tuesday could see some isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening over the eastern half of the region, however widespread rain that will impact most of the region should hold off until Thursday.

