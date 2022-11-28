Sunny conditions hang around for final Monday of November

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday will see sunny skies around Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a mild and clear morning around Middle Georgia. Temperatures this morning were largely in the mid to upper 40s with a few lower 50s. They will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Skies will be clear for the most part around the region, however one or two clouds could certainly pass through in the afternoon. Ambient winds will blow from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will shift from the northwest to the northeast at about 5 mph. A few clouds may begin to move in ahead of the sunrise Tuesday. Lows will mainly be in the low to mid 40s around Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow

It will be a sunny start once again for our Tuesday. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph as cloud cover begins to move in during the afternoon from the southwest. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s around the region as a warm front enters the Peach State during the afternoon and evening hours. This will increase moisture content as well as heat into the overnight hours. A dangerous severe weather outbreak is anticipated in northwester Mississippi tomorrow afternoon and evening. That same system will be coming our direction as we finish off Tuesday.

Rain is likely to begin to enter the region shortly before midnight. The first wave will be small, however it will still bring thunderstorm activity with some moderate to heavy rain. The heaviest rain will not make its way into Middle Georgia until the sunrise hours of our Wednesday, however. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with ambient winds blowing from the south-southeast at anywhere from 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

It will be a wet start to our Hump Day as the cold front pushes through early. A line of thunderstorms will move through during the later sunrise hours, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly some hail. An isolated, embedded spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. As of now our severe weather risk Wednesday morning is a Level 1 “Marginal” threat. The risk could potentially be bumped to a Level 2 “Slight” risk ahead of Wednesday morning in parts of the region.

Once the front passes through our winds will shift from the southwest at 5-15 mph to the north-northwest at 6-12 mph. Gusts could still reach speeds of up to 25 mph. Skies will clear out rather quickly too with sunlight returning ahead of the evening hours. It will still be rather warm as highs reach the low to mid 70s around Middle Georgia. Overnight things will be much colder as the humidity and clouds leave the area, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.

The last two days of the week (or the first two days of December) will be cooler but sunny around Middle Georgia. 70s are likely to return again over the weekend, likely setting the stage for some stormy weather early next week.

