Sunny conditions begin Thanksgiving week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pleasant conditions will begin Thanksgiving week in Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a bitterly cold morning across Middle Georgia to kick off Thanksgiving week. Most locations around the region were below freezing and wind chills dipped into the low and mid 20s. There were a few upper level clouds leftover from Sunday as well, but they have cleared since. It will be a sunny afternoon across the region as highs reach into the lower 60s. Winds will blow out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. There will be some mid-level clouds that fill in during the late afternoon and evening hours, but for the most part sunny skies will dominate the daylight hours.

Tonight we will see cloud cover continue to increase, especially once we pass midnight. Winds will not change from the afternoon, however humidity will increase along with the cloud cover. It will be a warmer morning across the board as low temperatures jump 10-15 degrees up from what they were Monday morning. There may also be some patchy fog around the region to begin our Tuesday as well.

Tomorrow

Expect a relatively cloudy day for our Tuesday, however there will be some pockets of sunshine here and there. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s around the region with ambient winds continuing to feed from the northeast at 5-10 mph. While conditions may overall be gloomy, rain is not anticipated for the daylight hours in Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow night we could see a few showers in the southeastern counties of the region, however most of us will stay dry. It will be a relatively cloudy night as well as a muggy one. Winds will continue to blow from the northeast at 5-10 mph as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Patchy fog will once again be likely around the region leading into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with more clouds likely heading into the overnight hours. We could see a couple of isolated showers during the late afternoon and evening hours, though they will be more likely overnight leading into Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thanksgiving will be a cloudy day with a chance for a few showers, however widespread rain is likely to move in overnight and hang around into Black Friday. Sunnier conditions will return for the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m)