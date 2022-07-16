Sunny conditions and more heat return this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We will see more sunshine and temperatures will climb now that the cold front has passed.

Tonight

We are seeing the clouds clear out over Middle Georgia as we go through the evening hours. Storm chances will fade as we roll into the overnight hours. Things will dry out a bit overnight now that the cold front has passed through the region. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s with ambient winds coming from the south at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Saturday brings the return of sunshine to the skies over Middle Georgia. We will see temperatures begin to heat up as a result. There will be some scattered clouds in the sky, but sun should dominate for a good portion of the day. Ambient winds will come from the south-southeast at around 5 mph. Highs will predominantly be in the upper 80s with a few spots climbing into the lower 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the region should stay dry.

Basically all clouds will clear out during the overnight hours tomorrow night. Conditions should stay mostly dry as lows drop into the upper 60s. Ambient winds will still come from the south-southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday

For the first time in months we should see a good bit more sun than clouds. Sunday will bring highs in the lower 90s to most of Middle Georgia as mostly sunny skies take over. A few isolated clouds will build in during the afternoon, and there may be one or two isolated storms. Ambient winds will continue to blow in from the south-southeast at around 5 mph.

Overnight we will see things become slightly more muggy. The continuous southerly flow of the wind increases moisture just a bit each day, and thus we will see our lows return to the lower 70s for most of the region. A couple of spots will likely still remain in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly clear, but a few clouds will likely hang over the region ahead of Monday morning.

Next Week

We will see partly sunny skies most afternoons next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s throughout the week, and rain chances should remain pretty isolated until Wednesday or more so Thursday. Humidity will remain high, however, as dewpoints creep back up into the lower 70s.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).