Sunny, breezy weather returns Wednesday



It was a rainy and cold day today in Middle Georgia, but sunshine will be returning Wednesday.

High pressure will be moving in overnight, which will help to clear out our clouds and bring a dry end to the week.

Expect winds to begin to pick up by the afternoon, with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.

High pressure will hang around for much of the rest of the week, keeping dry weather through at least Saturday.



The holiday will be a warm one across the southeast with highs in the 70s and lows only dropping to the 50s.

A few showers will be possible next week, but at the moment there doesn’t seem to be much of a severe threat.