Sunny and warm weather returns Thursday



Dry weather has been the trend for the week here in Middle Georgia and it will be sticking around for much of the week.

High pressure Thursday will continue to keep skies clear and allow highs to warm into the mid 80s.

Friday will be our warmest day with highs around 87°, but that will be temporary as a cold front drops in overnight.



Behind the cold front, cooler temps will settle in for the weekend and into next week.

Weather will be staying pretty quiet into next week with our next chance of rain holding off until the weekend.

Even then, our rain chances are still pretty questionable.



Meanwhile, in the tropics, Tropical Depression Twelve is starting to fall apart, and is expected to degrade to a remnant low by Thursday.

An area of storms sitting in the eastern Caribbean Sea (the red X above) is forecast to move west toward parts of Central America.

We are not expecting this system to impact Middle Georgia.