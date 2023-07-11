Sunny and hot weather returns Tuesday



Although our day started with rain and storms, the skies will clear overnight.

Clear skies will be sticking around for most of Tuesday, allowing us to warm into the low 90s.

We can’t rule out a few showers on Tuesday or Wednesday, but most of the area will stay dry.



A cold front that moved through earlier, will help to filter in slightly drier air over the next few days.

This will keep it feeling a bit more comfortable through Wednesday.

Humidity will return by the end of the week, pushing our heat index back into the 100s.



By the end of the week, rain chances will be returning to the area.

A slight chance of showers will be possible Thursday, with increased chances Friday.

Temperatures will heat back to the mid-90s for the end of the week and weekend.



Our summer pattern of storms and mid-90s will stick around for the weekend and into the start of next week.