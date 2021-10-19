Sunny and cool weather returns Tuesday



We have been having a nice taste of fall the past few days and we should get at least one more before the 80s return.

High pressure is sticking around through the middle of the week.

This keeps our skies mostly clear and our humidity low.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s as early as Wednesday, with lows returning to the 50s and 60s for the end of the week.



A cold front will be approaching the area by the end of the week.

This cold front will start to increase moisture and rain chances, as early as Thursday afternoon.

Rain will likely linger into Friday, before clearing and making way for a great weekend forecast.



By Saturday, high pressure returns to Middle Georgia, as does sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures over the weekend will return to around normal for this time of year.

A few showers will be possible to start next week as well.