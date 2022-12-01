Sunny and cool Thursday on deck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny and cool conditions will hang around Middle Georgia Thursday following Wednesday’s cold front.

Today

It was a cold morning around Middle Georgia with many locations reaching low temperatures near the freezing point. It was clear, however. Skies will be mostly clear for much of the day, however it will not get very warm. Highs will mainly peak in the upper 50s though a few spots will eclipse the 60 degree mark. Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph, adding a slight chill to the air. We will begin to see some cirrus clouds move in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight

Cloud cover will peak ahead of the midnight hour tonight, however it will still primarily be cirrus clouds. They will clear out not long after midnight, allowing temperatures to rapidly cool ahead of Friday morning. Overnight winds will blow from the east-northeast at about 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s around the region.

The Next Few Days

Temperatures will warm as we head into the weekend, however it will come with added cloud cover and eventually some rain showers. Friday will still overall be dominated by sun as highs reach the mid 60s. Saturday will see more clouds as highs reach the lower 70s. Sunday will be back in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions and plenty of shower chances. That pattern will carry into next week.

