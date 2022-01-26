Sunny and breezy weather returns Wednesday



A cold front is moving through Middle Georgia this evening, helping to clear out our clouds and bringing cool temps to the area tomorrow morning.

High pressure will be settling in across the southeast Wednesday, which will keep skies sunny and warm temps into the upper 50s.

Although our temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year, gusty winds around 20 mph will be possible.

By Thursday we will continue to see mostly clear skies, but temps will be a bit cooler with the addition of northeasterly winds.



Our weather won’t be getting much better by the end of the week with a cold front on the way Friday.

This front will be pretty strong, but luckily for us, there is not much moisture for it to work with.

A few showers will be possible, but expect a mostly dry frontal passage on Friday.

The big story for Middle Georgia will be the blast of cold air that moves in for the weekend, behind the front.

Overnight Friday, temperatures will fall into the mid 20s with winds gusting to around 25 mph.



The weekend will be a chilly one across Middle Georgia as our highs will struggle to make it into the low 50s.

Overnight lows will be falling into the low 20s with wind chills even colder.

The good news is that starting next week our temps will rebound pretty quickly with upper 60s possible as early as Wednesday.