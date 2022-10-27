Sunny and breezy conditions hang around Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine will still hang around Middle Georgia later this afternoon.

Today

Another sunny afternoon is expected in Middle Georgia today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s all around the region. It will be rather breezy as the wind blows in from the northeast at 6-13 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph. Cloud cover for the most part will be at a minimum, however a couple of isolated cirrus clouds may pass through at times.

Tonight cloud cover will begin to thicken a bit, but that likely will not occur until after midnight. The northeasterly winds will shift a bit more to the east, but they will remain breezy through the night. The stronger winds combined with the added cloud cover will make for a warmer morning around Middle Georgia as we wake up to the low and mid 50s.

Tomorrow

Friday will see larger amounts of cloud cover return to Middle Georgia. Highs will be slightly cooler as a result of the added clouds, reaching only into the low to mid 70s. It will also be another relatively windy day from the east-northeast. Sustained speeds will fall in the 8-15 mph range with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. The sun to cloud ratio should be about 50/50 for the first half of the day with cloud cover taking over more in the late afternoon and evening hours.

It will be a mostly cloudy night as we prepare to roll into Halloween weekend. No rain is expected tomorrow night, however moisture content will increase as low temperatures only drop into the mid and upper 50s. The winds will persist from the northeast with sustained speeds of 6-12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

The Weekend

It will overall be a cloudy weekend around Middle Georgia. Saturday will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with the strong breezes from the east-northeast continuing to blow in. We should not see any rain during the day, however a couple of showers will be possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be the day of rain as a cold front arrives in the evening. The wind will finally shift towards the southeast, keeping that strong intensity as it does so. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain is likely through much of the night with the last few showers carrying into the early parts of Halloween morning. All rain activity should cease ahead of Trick-or-Treat Monday night.

