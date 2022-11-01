Sun returns for a bit Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions are here to begin our Tuesday, however cloud cover will return to Middle Georgia ahead of tonight.

Today

The cloudy skies from Halloween cleared out over Middle Georgia late last night, and this morning we woke to mostly clear skies. The sun will be with us into the lunchtime hours when upper level cirrus clouds move in from the west. There will be very little wind today as it blows in from the north-northwest at around 5 mph. High temperatures around the region will be in the upper 70s across the board. Cloud cover will continue to thicken into the evening, however no rain is expected.

We could see a stray shower or two overnight, but it wouldn’t be until almost sunrise time tomorrow morning. The cloud cover will hang around overnight however, allowing conditions to insulate a bit. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s out the door tomorrow morning, and ambient winds overnight will be the same as those from the day.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will be the opposite of today: a cloudy morning will give way to a sunny afternoon. A shower or two will be possible up until lunchtime, but after that the sun will take over and the rain chances will be gone. Highs will again be in the upper 70s around the region, however the winds will shift to the northeast as they continue to hover around the 5 mph mark.

Tomorrow night expect clear skies with the northeast winds continuing to hang around. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday and Beyond

Mostly sunny conditions will stick around to finish the work week in the Peach State as high pressure moves in behind the weak system that brought the clouds Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Winds will pick up over the back of the week as well: sustained speeds both Thursday and Friday will be in the 6-12 mph range from the east-northeast. Gusts could reach up to 20 mph both days. Highs both days will also be in the upper 70s, however heading into Friday night/Saturday morning low temperatures will jump from the low 50s to the lower 60s as a warm front begins to push in. Rain chances will return over the weekend with Sunday once again looking like the wet day.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).