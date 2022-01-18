Sun and warmer air return Tuesday



Skies are clearing this evening and temperatures will be falling quickly tonight as lows fall to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow brings another sunny day to the area as temps warm into the mid 50s, with much calmer winds than today.



By Wednesday we will be seeing high pressure pushing east, and clouds returning to Middle Georgia by the evening.

High temperatures will warm into the low 60s with increasing moisture ahead of our next storm system.

This will likely be a strong cold front that will bring the threat of a few showers early Thursday morning.



Thursday is where the forecast gets a bit tricky with the cold front.

Heavy rain will be possible as the front pushes through, but severe weather is not expected with the passage of the front.

Behind this front there will be a quick cool down and highs on Friday will be limited to the 40s with rain likely continuing.



By Friday night we will possibly see a changeover to a wintry mix or even all snow.

I will also note that our other main model that we use is indicating a different scenario with a winter storm possible for the weekend.

There are too many questions right now as far as timing and actual precipitation type, but know that it is possible we could see impacts from a winter storm this weekend.



In general, expect a big cool down for the weekend with highs staying in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Lows will be staying in the 20s into next week.