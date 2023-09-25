Summer temperatures return for final Monday of September

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Plenty of sun continues to stay with Middle Georgia into the first week of autumn.

Today

A cool morning by September standards began the first week of fall in Middle Georgia as the region awoke to the mid 50s in most spots. Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with a number of upper level cirrus clouds as well as some mid-level cloud fields. Temperatures will largely top off in the lower 90s and heat indexes should be about the same. The wind will do little to help take the edge off the heat out of the west-southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight cloud cover is expected to thicken as the winds shift more due south. Temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s tonight, up almost 10 degrees from Monday morning. Rain is not expected overnight, however the sunrise could be hard to see in some places to begin Tuesday.

Tomorrow

It will be a cloudier day for our Tuesday. While the bulk of the cover will be in the upper levels, a handful of mid-level clouds will hang with the region as well, especially over the southern counties. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow in the form of a couple of isolated showers or a thunderstorm in the southeastern counties. Winds will come from the east-southeast at about 5-10 mph. Stronger winds will be possible with any storms that may form.

Cloud cover will further thicken tomorrow night with a few showers possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will only fall into the mid to upper 60s as the most humid day of the week arrives.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will be the cloudiest day of the week with highs likely to only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Some isolated to scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Winds will shift to the east-northeast at about 7-15 mph and stay there the rest of the week. Overnight winds will be calmer (5-10ish mph).

Thursday will also be cloudy, however rain chances will be lower. Friday and into the weekend will see partly cloudy skies with the persistent east-northeast winds of 7-15 mph (G 20-25 mph).

