Summer Solstice brings return of triple digit heat



Today was the last day of Spring in Middle Georgia and it certainly felt more like mid-Summer.

Highs today warmed to the mid 90s, but believe it or not, it will be the coolest day of the week.

High pressure will be keeping us dry and hot through much of the week, with record high temps possible.

Expect highs in the 100s for the rest of the week.



The good news is that humidity will be staying low, so although we won’t see storms to cool us down, it won’t feel quite as miserable.

By the end of the week we will start to see the ridge of high pressure break down, allowing more moisture into the area.



Unfortunately, it will still be hot, even as we see increasing humidity, so by Saturday our heat index values could be near 110°.

After a mostly dry week, Friday will bring back a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Our rain chances will be slowly increasing through the weekend and into next week.



Not only will we see better rain chances for the weekend, but our high temps will slowly start to come down a bit.

It will still be hot (and warmer than normal), but it shouldn’t be quite as miserable/record breaking as this week and last week.