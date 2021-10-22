Substance abuse resources coming for children in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A new organization called Beyond the Bell is aiming to help kids say no to drugs and alcohol when outside the classroom.

It partners with schools and other local organizations to help kids stay sober.

Executive Director, Sandra Dean says in the last five years, there has been an increase in marijuana, alcohol, and even meth use among minors in Macon-Bibb.

“We want to talk to parents about the placement of their alcohol in their homes, how to keep it secure, and we want to teach kids that there is something else out there for you in the community other than drugs and alcohol,” Dean explained.

Although the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building was October 20, Beyond the Bell started their program in Macon-Bibb on October 1.

The program is already working in Upson County and DeKalb County and is hoping to make an impact in Bibb as well.

The organization is stationed at 3115 Vineville Avenue and can be contacted at (478) 259- 7566.

Beyond the Bell asks that if you see a child in need of substance abuse help, or simply want to partner with the program, give them a call.