Stronger winds to arrive Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stronger winds are moving into Middle Georgia as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches from the east.

Today

Sunny skies are with us once again as we roll towards our Tuesday afternoon. It will be warm again today as highs reach the lower 80s for most of Middle Georgia. We do have a bit more wind today as Nicole approaches from the east. Sustained winds today will blow from the northeast at 10-17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Cloud cover will remain at a minimum throughout the day.

Tonight will also be mostly clear until we get closer to tomorrow morning. The strong breezes from the northeast will continue through the overnight hours as well. It will be a much cooler night as a result of the clear skies with lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s. We will likely see some upper level clouds beginning to move in from the southeast as we head into the sunrise of our Wednesday.

Tomorrow

The wind will only get stronger as we head into the middle of the week. Sustained speeds will range from 10-20 mph with gusts potentially over 30 mph. Our skies will see a great increase in clouds tomorrow as cirrus clouds move in early with thicker clouds later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler as a result, reaching only into the upper 60s and lower 70s. No rain is expected for our Wednesday, however.

Tomorrow night will be a cloudy and windy cone as Nicole nears Georgia from the south. Lows will be in the mid 50s around the region heading into Thursday morning. No rain is expected tomorrow night anywhere in Middle Georgia.

Thursday and Beyond

Rainy weather will arrive Thursday afternoon with the heaviest rain moving in during the overnight hours. Sustained winds from the northeast on Thursday will range from 15-25 mph with gusts that could reach 40+ mph. Rain is likely to continue through much of Friday morning and afternoon before slowing in the evening. Rain totals as of now through Saturday AM look to fall somewhere between 1 and 3 inches around the region. All rain will be done by Saturday as the sun returns.

A cold front passing through Saturday will bring much colder conditions heading into next week. By Saturday night lows will be dropping into the mid 30s with highs around Middle Georgia with highs Sunday afternoon returning to the mid and upper 50s. The colder trend will carry into next week.

