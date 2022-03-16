Strong storms possible Wednesday



Rain has moved in across Middle Georgia this afternoon, becoming widespread overnight.

Not expecting much in the way of thunderstorms through the night.



By tomorrow morning we will see periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Middle Georgia.

A few storms could become strong to severe, especially in areas that can see some sun, and get daytime heating.



Main threats with any storms Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but won’t be a main threat tomorrow.



Heavy rain will be possible in any thunderstorms that pop up overnight/into Wednesday.

Rain should be ending by around midnight Wednesday night.

Rain totals through Thursday morning, when we start to dry out, will be anywhere from 1/2″ to 2″.



St. Patrick’s Day will be a quick reprieve from the rain, with sunshine returning and highs in the mid 70s.

We won’t get to enjoy the dry weather for too long, because another storm system approaches Friday.

We are already seeing signals that storms in this system could be severe, but we will keep a close eye on the forecast.



Despite the multiple frontal passages this week, the weekend will be a nice one!

Highs will be staying in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The quiet weather won’t be lasting for long though, because after warming into the 80s on Tuesday, another front will bring storms to the area Wednesday.

We are monitoring the forecast for next Wednesday for the potential of severe weather, so stay tuned to the latest forecast.