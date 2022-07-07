Strong storms possible Thursday



Storms popped up early this afternoon, bringing a nice cool down to the area.

Highs still warmed into the mid 90s for much of Middle Georgia, with heat index values in the 100s.

Tomorrow will bring another hot day to Middle Georgia with a a chance for strong/severe storms.



Timing for storms will be mainly during the afternoon, once we get some decent daytime heating.

Highs will be warming to the mid and upper 90s once again, with feels like temps back in the 100s.

Storms that pop up Thursday could be strong with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Stay weather aware if you are going go be outdoors tomorrow.



Scattered storms will be possible Friday as well, before we head into a wet weekend.

A weak cold front will push south over the weekend, which will increase our rain chances.

Saturday shouldn’t be a total rain out, but Sunday definitely could be.

Sunday will also bring a nice cool down, with highs in the upper 80s.



Scattered storm chances will stick around for the start of next week as well.

Highs will slowly warm back to the mid 90s by Wednesday, so enjoy the short cool down.