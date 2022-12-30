Strong storms possible New Year’s Eve

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stormy weather is expected to finish off 2022 in Middle Georgia.

Today

There was plenty of cloud cover around Middle Georgia to begin the final day of the work week. It meant a much warmer start to the region as most locations began the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. The sun returned quickly for much of the area and should stay with us into the lunchtime hours. Clouds will fill in from the west shortly after, however, as wet conditions are expected overnight tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s across the region despite the increasing cloud cover. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts gradually increasing throughout the day.

Tonight will be rather messy, especially after midnight. Widespread light to moderate rain is expected to pass through Middle Georgia beginning shortly before midnight and lasting into the early parts of Saturday morning. Rain totals from this should remain under half an inch in most locations. It will be quite breezy as the rain moves through with southerly winds coming in at 10-15 mph. Gusts will range from 20-30 mph. Overnight lows will remain rather warm due to the saturated atmosphere, only dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow

Overcast skies will stick around for our Saturday, much to the benefit of Middle Georgians. Temperatures will still be rather warm as they climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s, however without the added sunlight atmospheric instability will remain low. This will limit the severe storm potential for the afternoon and evening.

The SPC has issued a Level 1 “Marginal” Risk for severe weather on New Year’s Eve that includes most of Middle Georgia. The sole reason for the risk is the presence of low level wind shear, or change in wind direction with height in the atmosphere. This is a key ingredient in tornadic development. Odds are Middle Georgian’s will have little to worry about tomorrow, however the SPC issued the risk in the event of a brief spin-up twister.

The rain should halt ahead of the overnight hours tomorrow night, however most of the cloud cover will linger. New Year’s Eve festivities should be able to proceed as planned as warm and muggy conditions linger. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s tomorrow night.

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday will see the return of a healthy dose of sunshine to Middle Georgia. It will still be warm and muggy with highs reaching into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again.

Sun will carry into Monday before clouds move in ahead of Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a drop in temperatures expected following their passing.

