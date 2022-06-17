Strong storms and intense heat possible Friday



It was another day of record heat in Macon with highs once again reaching 100°.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the 100s and heat index values over 105°.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Middle Georgia Friday from 11am-8pm.

Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated Friday as thing start to heat up.



We will be dealing with the same oppressive heat and humidity through most of the day after starting with clear skies.

By late afternoon and evening we will be monitoring a cold front approaching the area.

This front will provide some of the lift needed for showers and storms to begin popping up.

Timing for these storms will be mainly after 3pm.



Once again we will see a chance for severe storms during the afternoon and evening.

Main threats with storms that pop up Friday will be damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.



As the cold front moves through the area during the day Saturday, it will bring some drier air and a slight cool down by Sunday.

This front will also be bringing an end to our rain chances through most of next week.

As the dry air settles in on Sunday, our heat index values will actually fall below the actual temperature.



The relief from the intense heat will be short as the upper level high pressure moves back in for next week.

High temps will be warming into the 100s and we can expect more dangerous heat index values as well.