Strong and severe storms possible Saturday across Middle Georgia



It has been a great weather week for the Cherry Blossom Festival in Middle Georgia, but rain is back in the forecast starting Saturday.

A line of showers and storms will be moving into the area during the morning and early afternoon hours Saturday.

There are a few ways this could move in:

1.) Line comes in, uses up the energy in the atmosphere, and keeps things stable the rest of the day (this would be great!).

2.) The line breaks up as it pushes in, leaving plentiful energy for thunderstorms, meaning scattered strong storms will be possible during the afternoon.

3.) The line moves through in the morning and blocks inflow to new storms that could pop up (another great option).



Bottom line is that we will see the chance for storms through the morning, with another round possible in the afternoon.

The main impacts of any storms Saturday will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

I know there are a lot of events happening this weekend so make sure you have a reliable way to get your warnings.



Sunday will bring another chance for severe storms across the area, mainly during the early afternoon through the evening.

Once again, damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.



These storms will be riding along a stalled boundary, so Middle Georgia will start to see storms around noon in our southern counties.

This boundary will push north, so by late afternoon this will push into areas like Warner Robins, Macon, and Dublin.



It will take this boundary a while to push north of the area, which is likely to result in heavy rain.

Some areas of Middle Georgia could see over 2″ through Sunday evening.

Strong storms will be possible overnight as well, but there are still quite a few questions about how amenable the environment will be at that point.



Rain sticks around well into next week, with a break finally coming on Wednesday.

Wednesday will also bring a significant cooldown, back to the 60s and 40s.

The cooling will only be temporary as the 80s return Friday with another round of showers.