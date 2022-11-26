Storms to arrive Saturday night; sunshine returns Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny conditions will follow a cold front that brings clouds Saturday afternoon and rain overnight.

Tonight

Clouds are trying to clear out a bit over Middle Georgia as we roll into the overnight hours. It will be a pretty mild night overall, however things will cool off a bit ahead of the morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s as wind blows from the northeast at 4-8 mph. There will likely be a bit of sun and pretty sunrises to begin our Saturday in many locations around the region.

Saturday

The morning will see its fair share of sun before cloud cover quickly returns to Middle Georgia ahead of lunchtime. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s with ambient wind blowing from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Gusts will likely range in the 15-20 mph range later in the afternoon. A few isolated showers will also be possible during the day, however most of Middle Georgia will stay dry.

In terms of the rain, it will likely move in as showers in the evening with heavy rain and thunderstorms arriving overnight. While severe weather is not anticipated there will still be some strong wind gusts. Overnight winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest with sustained speeds ranging anywhere from 5 mph up to 20 mph. Gusts will likely reach speeds in excess of 30 mph. Rain should slow in the western counties ahead of the sunrise. Lows around the region will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday and Beyond

The rain will still be in the eastern counties of Middle Georgia as the sun rises on Sunday. Rain totals for most of the region from Saturday night into Sunday morning will hover around the half inch mark, however a couple of spots could see closer to an inch It should be out of the region ahead of the late morning hours with sunshine filling in behind the passing cold front. Winds will blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts reaching up to 15 mph. Highs will be rather warm as they reach the upper 60s and lower 70s around Middle Georgia.

Sunday night will be clear and mild with lows around the region only dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s in the wake of the cold front. Skies will be clear with ambient winds blowing from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Expect sunny conditions to carry into the first parts of next week before storm chances return later in the week. While it is a ways out, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has gone ahead and highlighted parts of Louisiana Arkansas, and Mississippi in their Day 5 Severe Potential Graphic. That currently translates to 8am Tuesday to 8am Wednesday for that region with that same system arriving in the Peach State on Wednesday. This will be something to watch as we begin next week.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m)