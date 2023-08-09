Storms on the backburner Wednesday afternoon; could return overnight.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see reduced storm chances Wednesday afternoon, however a line of storms could move through overnight.

There will be plenty of sun today around Middle Georgia following a stormy pair of evenings on Monday and Tuesday. For much of the afternoon wispy cirrus clouds will grace our skies, however some mid-level cumulus cloud fields will form up later this afternoon. Storm chances during the daylight hours are slim, however a pop-up cell or two can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will reach into the low to mid 90s with real feels in the upper 90s and low triple digits. Ambient winds from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph will help to take the edge off a little bit, however hydration and sunscreen are still very important today.

Tonight is when cloud cover will begin to fill in a bit with a line of storms potentially arriving in Middle Georgia around midnight. A Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather includes the northwestern 2/3 of the region. A couple of wind gusts and some lighting will be our primary concerns with any overnight storm activity. Should we see the storms arrive in a line (or at all), it will be out of the region well ahead of the sunrise tomorrow, however a second weaker line could be making its way towards Middle Georgia from the northwest at that time as well. Temperatures will bottom in the low to mid 70s, and some patchy fog will be possible to begin Thursday.

In other summer weather news, the tropics remain quiet at this time. Hurricane season lasts through October, however, so there is still plenty of time left for activity to ramp up.

